BMW collides with ST bus on Mumbai Pune Expressway; no one injured

Yet another accident has taken place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A BMW car and an ST bus collided into each other near Mumbai at around 5:30 am today.
The incident took place within the precincts of Rasayani police station. However, no one was injured in the mishap.
Earlier, this week, a trailer and a truck collided into each other near the traffic police post at Borghat on the expressway, which led to a major traffic jam on the stretch with queues of vehicles stretching for nearly one and a half to two kilometres.
Earlier on May 9, three persons were killed while two others were injured after a liquid propylene tanker jumped the divider and hit two cars coming from the opposite direction near the Khopoli exit along the Mumbai Pune expressway.
