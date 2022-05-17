e-Paper Get App
BMW collides with ST bus on Mumbai Pune Expressway; no one injured

Mumbai-Pune Expressway is becoming a hub of accidents day by day

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

Representative Image | Unsplash
Yet another accident has taken place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A BMW car and an ST bus collided into each other near Mumbai at around 5:30 am today.

The incident took place within the precincts of Rasayani police station. However, no one was injured in the mishap.

Earlier, this week, a trailer and a truck collided into each other near the traffic police post at Borghat on the expressway, which led to a major traffic jam on the stretch with queues of vehicles stretching for nearly one and a half to two kilometres.

Earlier on May 9, three persons were killed while two others were injured after a liquid propylene tanker jumped the divider and hit two cars coming from the opposite direction near the Khopoli exit along the Mumbai Pune expressway.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:48 AM IST