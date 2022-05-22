e-Paper Get App
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Fire breaks out on third floor of Happy Home & School for the Blind in Worli

Mumbai: Fire breaks out on third floor of Happy Home & School for the Blind in Worli

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Fire broke out on the third floor of Happy Home and School for the Blind in Worli. Four fire engines at the spot and no injuries were reported as of now, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:38 PM IST