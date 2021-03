A fire broke out near Gokuldham Colony in Goregaon East on Tuesday evening.

As per details from the fire brigade, fire broke out in a godown at Samna Parivar, Khadakpada, Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, Near Ratnagiri Hotel, Goregaon (E).

The fire brigade has reached the spot and efforts are being taken to douse the fire.

It is a level 2 fire, informed the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

More details awaited.