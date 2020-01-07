Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Vasai Fort, no casualty

Palghar: A fire broke out at the ancient Vasai Fort in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday night, an official said.

No casualty was reported and the structure also did not suffer any damage, he said. The blaze erupted around 9 pm when some drug addicts were sitting in the fort compound.

One of them apparently threw a burning cigarette on the dry grass which caught fire. The blaze then quickly spread in parts of the premises, a fire official said on Tuesday.