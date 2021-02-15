Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Aarey colony, no casualties reported

A Level 1 fire broke out in the forest area of Goregaon's Aarey colony on Monday. The incident took place at 2:40 pm. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade department, the grass in the forest area of Aarey colony caught fire but the cause is yet unclear.
According to PTI, three firefighting vehicles and personnel were engaged in dousing it.
There is no report of any injury or damage to property from the fire that started in the grass banks near Royal Palms Society and Royal Palms Hotel inside what is a major green lung of the metropolis, a fire brigade official said.
The fire gutted many trees and phumes of smoke covered up the area.
A similar incident was recently reported when a major fire broke out at the set of Adipurush, a film starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, in suburban Goregaon on February 3. A fireman sustained minor injuries, officials said, adding that the blaze was doused by late evening.
Khan and Prabhas were not present when the incident took place. The fire started around 4.10 pm, a police personnel said, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot.
(With PTI inputs)