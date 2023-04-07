 Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a closed room on 4th floor of Mistry Manor building at Nepensea road; visuals surface
No one was injured in the incident.

Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a closed room on 4th floor of Mistry Manor building at Nepensea road; visuals surface | Twitter/@manas2307

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a closed room on the fourth floor of Mistry Manor building at Nepensea Road in Mumbai on Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

The fire was reported at around 12.20 pm at Mistry Manohar building, near Priyadarshini Park on Nepean Sea Road.

The fire was extinguished soon after.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

