VIDEO: Fire breaks out at residential building One Avighna Park in Mumbai's Currey Road; no injuries reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at One Avighna Park in Currey Road |

A fire broke out at One Avighna Park, a multi-storey residential building in the Currey Road area of central Mumbai.

According to some users, this is the second time a fire has taken place in the same residential complex.

According to the prliminary information received from Mumbai Fire Brigade, it is a level 1 fire and was reported first at 10.45 am. The information further stated that thus far no injuries have been reported.

Apart from MFB, Police, BEST, Ward Staff, and Ambulance were also mobilised on the spot.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.