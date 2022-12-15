e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVIDEO: Fire breaks out at residential building One Avighna Park in Mumbai's Currey Road; no injuries reported

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at residential building One Avighna Park in Mumbai's Currey Road; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at One Avighna Park, a multi-storey residential building in the Currey Road area of central Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at One Avighna Park in Currey Road |
Follow us on

A fire broke out at One Avighna Park, a multi-storey residential building in the Currey Road area of central Mumbai.

According to some users, this is the second time a fire has taken place in the same residential complex.

According to the prliminary information received from Mumbai Fire Brigade, it is a level 1 fire and was reported first at 10.45 am. The information further stated that thus far no injuries have been reported.

Apart from MFB, Police, BEST, Ward Staff, and Ambulance were also mobilised on the spot.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at residential building One Avighna Park in Mumbai's Currey Road; no injuries...

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at residential building One Avighna Park in Mumbai's Currey Road; no injuries...

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

Mumbai updates: Central Railway commuters upset over repeated AC local failure

HMCA Scindia to flag off Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight today; watch LIVE here

HMCA Scindia to flag off Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight today; watch LIVE here

Nashik: 2 leopard cubs reunited with mother; watch video

Nashik: 2 leopard cubs reunited with mother; watch video

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air sees marginal improvement, 'moderate' with AQI at 208;...

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air sees marginal improvement, 'moderate' with AQI at 208;...