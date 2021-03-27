Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown of electric wires in Prabhadevi area

A day after a massive blaze engulfed the sunrise hospital (covid care centre) in a Bhandup mall, killing 11 people, a level 3 (major) fire has broken out at a godown in the Prabhadevi area, 15 fire tenders are at the spot. No casualty has been reported as of now, informed fire brigade officials on the spot.



The incident took place in a godown located in the basement of Gaman house - ground plus five-storey building at Veer Savarkar road in Prabhadevi. "While No injuries have been reported from the incident, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the probe is underway, "said Mumbai Fire Brigade official.



The blaze erupted around 5.24 am on Saturday informed an official from BMC Disaster Management Department. The fire was later classified to level 3 (major fire) by 8.47 am.



As the fire was spreading quickly, 15 fire engines and Jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot. the fire fighting operations are still on.