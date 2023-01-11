e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Dagadi Chawl, gangster Arun Gawli's former residence

A fire broke out at the infamous Dagadi Chawl building in central Mumbai's Byculla area on Wednesday night but no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A fire broke out at the infamous Dagadi Chawl building in central Mumbai's Byculla area on Wednesday night but no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.


The building acquired fame, or notoriety, in the 1990s as gangster Arun Gawli lived and operated from there. Gawli is now lodged in prison.
The fire broke out in two rooms on the top floor of the three-storey building on BJ Marg around 9 pm and was brought under control within an hour, said a fire brigade official.


Four fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said.
No one was injured as the flames were confined to only two rooms, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

