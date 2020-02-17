Mumbai Fire: Blaze at GST Bhavan in Mazgaon; no injuries reported

A Level III fire broke out on Monday at the GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Mazgaon area.
According to an IANS report, at least five fire tenders have been deployed to fight the blaze.
The fire is located on the 8th floor of the GST Bhavan. No injuries have so far been reported.
Videos of the fire showed flames billowing out of the windows on the top two floors.
The incident was reported at 12:35 p.m.
Further details awaited.
