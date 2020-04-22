Mumbai: Fire at Hotel Ripon Palace being used as a quarantine

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis Road in Nagpada, which was recently turned into a Covid Care Centre and housed 25 suspected patients placed under quarantine.

All 25 were evacuated safely and shifted to another quarantine facility nearby. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire in the ground-plus-three-storey building started at around 6 pm. "We received a call about the fire at 6.19 pm.

Around five fire engines, two water tankers and two fighting jets reached the spot at 6.30 pm, and the fire was brought under control within 30 to 45 minutes," said a senior fire brigade officer.

Hotel Ripon Palace is one of the 186 hotels, lodges and guesthouses identified by the BMC across all 24 wards for citizens who have tested positive for Covid but are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, or those who are suspected to have been infected as highrisk contacts of those who have tested positive.