Mumbai: FIR lodged after unknown people kill community dog on suspicion of 'madness'

An FIR has been registered in Mumbai on Wednesday against two unknown persons - one a woman, for brutally beating a five-year-old community dog in Sangharsh Nagar area of Chandivali in Mumbai. The dog died the same day.
The complaint was filed by a local feeder Shruti Jamal, 39 who learnt about the dog being beaten through a WhatsApp group of animal feeders called 'Powai Feeders' of which she is a part.
As per her complaint to the police, initially there was a message on the group which said that a dog was roaming in circles in Sangharsh Nagar of Chandivali and hence being beaten by local people as they suspect it to be a ‘mad’ dog. Soon, there was a message that the animal had been killed. She then received a call from a group member who informed her that the dog was alive and needed an ambulance.
She called for it and then proceeded to the spot when she saw that a woman was hitting with a stick the local brown dog whom she regularly feeds and another man was hitting the animal with a chair while the animal lay motionless. She intervened and stopped them from assaulting the dog further.
Later the ambulance arrived and took the dog for treatment to an animal hospital. She learnt from the duty doctor there that the dog succumbed to injuries. She then lodged the complaint.
The FIR was registered on Wednesday by the Sakinaka police under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under relevant provisions of the IPC.