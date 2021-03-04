Mumbai: FIR lodged after unknown people kill community dog on suspicion of 'madness'

An FIR has been registered in Mumbai on Wednesday against two unknown persons - one a woman, for brutally beating a five-year-old community dog in Sangharsh Nagar area of Chandivali in Mumbai. The dog died the same day.

The complaint was filed by a local feeder Shruti Jamal, 39 who learnt about the dog being beaten through a WhatsApp group of animal feeders called 'Powai Feeders' of which she is a part.

As per her complaint to the police, initially there was a message on the group which said that a dog was roaming in circles in Sangharsh Nagar of Chandivali and hence being beaten by local people as they suspect it to be a ‘mad’ dog. Soon, there was a message that the animal had been killed. She then received a call from a group member who informed her that the dog was alive and needed an ambulance.