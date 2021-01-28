BMC’s dog sterilisation drive jumps from Rs 2.38 cr to Rs 13.39cr

In a bid to intensify its dog sterilisation programme, control the dog population and implement an anti-rabies vaccination scheme effectively across Mumbai, BMC has decided to give extension to NGOs hired for the same. However, the cost of the sterilisation programme has increased three fold this time.

From the proposed rate of Rs 680 towards sterilising per dog , the BMC will now have to pay Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,600 per dog. The total cost of the dog sterilisation programme has jumped from Rs 2.38 crore to 13.39 crore.

As per the BMC animal census conducted in 2014, there were 95,174 dogs in the city.

According to the civic dog Control department, one female dog gives birth to an average four puppies and in one to two years these puppies are ready for reproduction, leading to an exponential rise in the population of stray dogs.

According to the civic body the number of stray dogs in the city has increased to around 1.40 lakh of which the BMC has targetted to sterilise 98000 dogs in the next three years.

“Considering the dog population in Mumbai, every year about 32,000 - 34,000 dogs need to be sterilised. However, in 2019, only 18,912 dogs were sterilised which is far less,” said the civic official

Under the Animal Birth Control Programme, dog sterilisation is being executed by BMC staff and NGOs. Now the new contractor has been given a target of catching 32,000 to 34,000 dogs. In 1994, the BMC had for the first time initiated the dog sterilisation project.

To achieve this goal, the municipality had appointed seven NGOs. But their term expired on March 30, 2020. The corporation has now decided to give extension to these seven organizations till 2023. However, the rate of sterilization will be increased as demanded by these organisation

The civic body even verified it with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

As per AWBI norms, Rs 1,600 should be paid per dog to the NGOs for sterilisation.

Considering this the rate will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,600. The proposal was tabled before the Standing Committee. However, the committee has postponed discussion on the matter for the next meeting.