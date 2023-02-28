Mumbai: FIR against BEST private contractor over unpaid salaries, PFs over ₹90,000

Image for representational purpose | File

A BEST contractual bus driver has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a contractor at the Colaba police station on Tuesday alleging that the contractor has not paid him his salaries and provident funds (PF) for months amounting to over ₹90,000.

He also claimed that there are hundreds of contractual drivers like him who have been facing a similar issue.

Earlier this month, around 900 BEST contractual bus drivers protested and some of their representatives approached the police alleging that their contractors have not paid them their salaries.

FIR against MP Enterprises

The 30-year-old bus driver, Hrishikesh Kadam, filed an FIR against MP Enterprises and Association Private Limited on Saturday for allegedly not providing him with his due salary and PF for several months.

According to the FIR, the complainant has not received his salary for the last five months and his PF for 10 months, which amounts to a total of ₹92,086.

Over 900 drivers not paid for 5 months

At the beginning of the month, there was a huge protest by over 900 BEST contractual drivers alleging that their contractors have not paid them salaries for 5 months and provident funds (PF) for 13 months. The drivers deployed in five prominent bus depots – Colaba, Bandra, Wadala, Kurla and Vikhroli – have been sitting jobless since October.

The basic salary of these drivers is ₹18,000 per month. “They had deducted money from our salaries in the name of PF and medical expenses but it hasn't been paid to us yet,” explained a driver.

BEST drivers complaint to CM Shinde

The drivers say they have also written to the Chief Minister to provide assistance, but have not yet heard back. Since it's a matter related to private contractors, even the BEST authorities are not intervening, they claim.

According to the Colaba police the contractor has his office located in Mulund which was locked for some months and there was no information about the owners. “The main contractor has five sub-vendors. Earlier there was no FIR so we had initiated an inquiry, but now a thorough investigation will be conducted," said a police official.