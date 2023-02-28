Mumbai: BMC to begin nullah cleaning works in city from March | Representative Image

Mumbai: The tender process for nullah cleaning works in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is in its final stage and the proposed works will commence in the first week of March, informed chief minister Eknath Shinde in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He said that the BMC has informed that the scheduled works will be completed before monsoon.

BJP MLAs – Ashish Shelar, Parag Alavni and Tamil Selvan had raised a question in the Legislative Assembly regarding the delay in floating tenders for the nullah cleaning works to be carried out in Mumbai before the monsoon.

In a written reply to this question, CM said, that the drainage cleaning works that need to be undertaken before monsoon will be carried out. The CM replied that minor drainage cleaning works--to maintain flow of the sewage water--will be carried out during monsoons as well.

The BMC has floated 31 tenders to remove silt from the big and small nullahs in Mumbai city and in the eastern & western suburbs, drains along the expressway and the stormwater drains along the city roads and to clean Mithi River.

The said tender process is in its final stage. It has been proposed that the said works will begin from the first week of March. And accordingly, the BMC has informed that the drainage cleaning works will be completed before monsoon, CM Shinde informed the Assembly.