Mumbai: Finally, SoBo residents get water after 3 days

The water supply of Marine Drive and its adjoining areas was finally restored on Tuesday afternoon. On Saturday, a pipeline had ruptured. The BMC said that it will impose penalty on the appointed contractors of the Coastal Road Project (CRP) for the pipeline rupture that disrupted water supply in various residential areas of south Mumbai and also flooded the area. “The coastal road authority is inspecting the matter, following which a fine will be imposed on the contractor who were carrying out digging works at the spot,” Chakrapani Alle, assistant municipal commissioner told FPJ.

Alle stated the leakage was repaired on Monday night, following which regular water supply was restored. He also pointed out that the leakage may have happened while the workers were carrying out piling works.

On Saturday night a 600 mm water supply pipeline at the CRP construction site at Marine Drive, near Taraporewala Aquarium got ruptured following which water started leaking out.

The affected pipeline supplies water to the residential pockets of south Mumbai from the water reservoir at Malabar Hills. As a result, water supply to areas of Churchgate Marine Drive, Cuffe Parade, Bhuleshwar and Karve Road were heavily affected.

BMC engineers from the water supply department were deployed into action on Saturday and after a 48-hour long operation, the civic body was able to repair the leakage.

"The operation took so long because the source of actual leakage was detected only on Monday morning, following which the tubes and valves were replaced with new ones," said an official from the water supply department.

Residents stated that water supply was restored after 9 pm on Tuesday. They also stated that BMC had arranged water tankers for them as there was no water supply since Saturday.

"The BMC water tankers were not adequate as there are many buildings in our area so many of us had to get water from private suppliers," Ashok Gupta, vice president - Marine Drive Citizen's Association told FPJ.