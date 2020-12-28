Mumbai: Female security officer saves man who fell on railway track, Anil Deshmukh lauds force - Watch video

Bansode, who was on duty at the time, saw the man falling down, and immediately rushed to help him. She jumped on the tracks and brought him to safety with the help of other commuters before an upcoming local train could arrive.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh praised Lata Bansode for her timely intervention. “The timely action taken by MH security force female officer Lata Bansode along with the help of civilians saved the life of a man from being crushed under a train who fell on the railway track due to dizziness at Grant Road railway station. The bravery shown by them is laudable,” Deshmukh tweeted.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. On December 14, an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved a 29-year-old woman from being crushed under a running train at Mumbra railway station on Monday morning.