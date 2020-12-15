Watch: RPF cops save woman commuter from falling on tracks at Mumbra station; reunite 6-yr-old daughter with mother

After seeing the woman falling, alert Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel Shahrukh Sheikh, Rahul Sonawane and Santosh Devkar pulled out and saved the woman who was slipping between the train and the platform.

At the same time, constable Anuradha Pagote who witnessed the incident, got on the moving train to ensure that the six-year-old did not get off the train. The Central Railway praised the RPF officials and said: "RPF Team Mumbra did a commendable job by reuniting the girl with her mother."

This is not the first time when railway officials have prevented such disastrous accidents, and saved lives. Previously on December 10, an alert railway official saved a woman commuter who fell on the tracks at Sandhurst Road station. The video of the incident was shared by the Central Railway, which showed the woman falling on the tracks after she felt dizzy while standing on the platform at the station.

RPF constable Shyam Surat, who was on duty at that time, noticed this and immediately rushed to the woman. He jumped on the tracks and brought her to safety with the help of other commuters before an upcoming local train could arrive. Not just Central Railway, but Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has also praised Shyam Surat for his timely intervention.