Watch: RPF constable rescues woman commuter from tracks at Mumbai's Sandhurst Road station

An alert railway official saved a woman commuter who fell on the tracks at Sandhurst Road station on Thursday. The incident took place at 7:40 pm on Thursday. The video of the incident was shared by the Central Railway, which shows the woman falling on the tracks after she felt dizzy while standing on the platform at Sandhurst Road station.

RPF constable Shyam Surat, who was on duty at that time, noticed this and immediately rushed to the woman. He jumped on the tracks and brought her to safety with the help of other commuters before an upcoming local train could arrive.