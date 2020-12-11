Watch: RPF constable rescues woman commuter from tracks at Mumbai's Sandhurst Road station

An alert railway official saved a woman commuter who fell on the tracks at Sandhurst Road station on Thursday. The incident took place at 7:40 pm on Thursday. The video of the incident was shared by the Central Railway, which shows the woman falling on the tracks after she felt dizzy while standing on the platform at Sandhurst Road station.
RPF constable Shyam Surat, who was on duty at that time, noticed this and immediately rushed to the woman. He jumped on the tracks and brought her to safety with the help of other commuters before an upcoming local train could arrive.
Not just Central Railway, but Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has also praised Shyam Surat for his timely intervention.
"Our RPF personnel continue to perform their duty 24x7 to ensure the safety of the passengers. An example of this was seen at Sandhurst Road Station, Mumbai, where a woman lost her balance and fell on the track. The RPF personnel, without thinking about his own life, immediately rushed to help the woman and rescued her," Goyal tweeted.
This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. On November 18, a constable of the Railway Protection Force saved a woman who lost balance while boarding a train at Kalyan station and was in danger of falling between the platform gap.
Meanwhile, netizens too have commended RPF constable Shyam Surat for his generous act.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)