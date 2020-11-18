Watch: RPF officer saves woman from falling under moving train at Kalyan station

The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI in which the woman could be seen slipping through the gap of the coaches of a running train and the constable pulled her out, saving her life. The woman was trying to board the train in Kalyan, Maharashtra.

According to PTI, RPF sub-inspector Vijay Solanki was on duty on platform number 5 when the incident took place. "The woman, headed to Bengaluru, was boarding Udayan Express when she lost balance and was about to fall into the gap as the train started moving. Solanki quickly pulled her to safety," an official told PTI.

Earlier, in December 2019, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable risked his life by jumping on the railway track to save a man from being run over by an approaching train at the Thane station in Maharashtra.