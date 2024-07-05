Mumbai: Fans Wait Hours At Wankhede Stadium To Greet Team India

SALMAN ANSARI

Crowds stayed put for hours at Wankhede Stadium to greet the T20 Indian cricket team. Initially expecting the players to arrive by 6pm, they waited until close to 10pm to greet them. The stadium was packed to its capacity with passionate supporters and the atmosphere crackled with unprecedented energy as fans cheered and waved banners, welcoming the heroes. These moments captured Mumbai's deep love for cricket and how sports can unite a city known for its diversity and enthusiasm.

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai... Vande Mataram... King of Mumbai Rohit Sharma…" the excited crowd cheered at the stadium which literally resembled a sea of fans. Every corner was packed with supporters eager to witness the World Cup celebration.

Then, as if in a bid to dampen the spirits of the waiting crowd, it rained. As expected, fans embraced the showers and broke into a joyful dance. Even before the Indian team arrived, the celebrations had been underway for hours. Most of them had lined up since 2pm, determined to be part of the historic event.

The excitement peaked so much that the authorities had to close the stadium gates, disappointing hundreds others, who then gathered at Marine Drive to see the team’s openbus victory parade. For those lucky enough to be inside Wankhede, it was an unforgettable experience, a rare blend of excitement and pride rarely seen in the history of the stadium.

Wankhede has witnessed many historic cricketing moments from India’s first T-20 World Cup 2007 victory celebration under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, to the triumphant 2011 Cricket World Cup win on home soil and the emotional farewell of Master-Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in 2013.

One fan, who had been waiting since 11.30am, exclaimed, “We’ve been waiting for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup” Another said, “I feel really lucky to have witnessed all three historic moments at Wankhede Stadium.

First in 2007, then I saw Sachin Tendulkar’s last inning, and now this historic moment. My dreams have been fulfilled.” At the stadium, the players became equally emotional. Virat Kohl said, “I couldn’t connect with the emotions of seniors who cried that night after the 2011 World Cup triumph, but now I do. This is the first time in 15 years that I have seen Rohit show so much emotion.” India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said, “What I saw today, I have never seen anything like this before.”