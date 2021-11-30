Mumbai: Family suffers severe burns after cylinder explodes in Worli's BDD chawl, inquiry set-up against hospital staff for negligence

Four of a family, including two children, were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded causing a minor fire at a tenement in Worli's BDD chawl on Tuesday morning. The family was rushed to the civic-run BYL Nair hospital at Mumbai Central.

The four injured have been identified as Anand Puri (27), Mangesh Puri (4 months), Vidya Puri (25) and Vishnu Puri (05).

Four months old Mangesh and his father Anand are said to be critical, while mother Vidya and the couples elder son Vishnu are stable.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, Dr Sarika Patil, AMO to the Dean of Nair Hospital, said, “The two children and their parents have been admitted at our hospital, they have suffered burn injuries, the father is critical and as per the disaster protocols we are doing everything we can.”

The incident took place at BDD Chawl no 3, Kamgar Vasahat, on Ganpatrao Jadhav Marg in Worli at 7.11 am on Tuesday. Following a cylinder blast, a fire broke out in the room where the family was residing in the chawl, said a Mumbai Fire Brigade official.

"It was a level-1 blaze. A firefighter and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused immediately, however, the family suffered severe burns," the official said.

Eye Witness account:

Roshan Sakharam Dhotre (42) is a friend and neighbour of Anand Puri said, "the family has been our neighbours for the past five years. When I heard the explosion, we were all shocked, on realising something has happened at Puri's house, I rushed to his place and I was the first to reach there. However, the family had already suffered burns. It was so serious that I saw Anand's skin was peeling off. We then rushed the family to the nearby Poddar hospital in Worli, however, we were told to take them to Nair hospital."

Another neighbour Mohammed Nabi (36) said: "The couple ran a tiffin service for the last five years. It seems there was a gas leak, however, the doors and windows of the room were shut. We were told that as soon as they switched on light the explosion occurred."

Left unattended, BMC to conduct a departmental inquiry:

A video went viral across social media that showed Anand Puri and his family crying in pain and lying unattended in a room, however, three people were seen talking over the phone and not attending to the injured promptly.

The video is reportedly shot by a friend of the family who threatened the hospital staff by posting the video on social media, but the staff did not react to his threat too.

The video even shows an injured infant crying due to severe burn injuries on his back and thighs.

Meanwhile, Nair hospital dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal has ordered a departmental inquiry on what caused the delay in admitting the injured family.

Dr Patil said: "We are conducting an inquiry in the matter and if anyone found guilty, will not b spared from the action. As of now, all the patients are admitted with us at Nair hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:40 PM IST