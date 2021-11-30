Bihar: 2 ex-armymen arrested, charged with murder after women shot dead during celebratory firing

The Danapur police on Tuesday arrested Pawan Kumar and Sudhir Kumar, both ex-armymen and charged them with murdering a young woman during celebratory firings that are banned in the state.

Danapur ASP Syed Imran Masood said that the police seized four licenced weapons and 165 cartridges from the arrested ex-armymen.

During the "jaimala" reception of the groom at the residence of ward councillor, Dr Sujit Kumar, the two ex-armymen started firing from their licenced weapons and one of the bullets hit 25 years old wife of the councillor Mrs Sunny Singh on her head.

As the bullet hit her, she fell to the ground and was rushed to a local nursing home where she was declared dead.

Celebratory firings have killed over two dozen during the marriage season in Bihar. A videographer, R Singh, was shot dead during the tilak ceremony at Kadwan village in Rohtas district last week, a 13-year-old boy Ritik Pandey was killed in Gaya for the same.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 07:16 PM IST