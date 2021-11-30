Bengaluru: Robbers loot family on pretext of giving jab against Covid-19 Omicron variant

In a shocking case, miscreants entered a house in Bengaluru on the pretext of giving a jab for the new virus Omicron and robbed the inmates of gold jewellery, the police said on Tuesday.



According to police, three robbers came in a car and one of the accused wearing hand gloves went inside the home posing as a medical staff on vaccination duty. He inquired about Covid-19 vaccination with Sampath Singh's wife, Pista Devi and daughter-in-law Raksha. He had told them that he is on the job for a vaccination drive for the new Covid variant 'Omicron'.

When Pista Devi tried to call her husband, the accused placed a pistol on her forehead and the other two accused locked her and daughter-in-law Raksha into a room and robbed 50 grams of gold jewellery from the house.

Pista Devi's elder son Vikram Singh, who came home and unaware of the happenings, was asked by the accused whether he got the vaccination done. As soon as he said that he got both the doses, the accused fled from the spot.

The incident took place in the Yeshwanthpur police station limits on Monday at the residence of Sampath Singh located in Brindavannagar. The police are investigating the case and have launched a hunt for the robbers.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 06:51 PM IST