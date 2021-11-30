All Covid-19 restrictions in West Bengal extended till Dec 15 amid Omicron variant scare

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced that the existing Covid-19 restriction in the state will continue until Dec 15 following the spike in Covid cases and fear of the new Omicron variant, news agency ANI reported.

The official statement from Nabanna read that all outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall continue to be prohibited between 11 PM to 5 AM except for health services, law & order, essential commodities.

As stated, wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and health and hygiene protocol should be followed at all times.

The statement further read that in offices, the establishment shall be responsible for the provisioning of all Covid safety measures including regular sanitization and vaccination of employees.

District administration, police commissionerates and local authorities have been advised to ensure strict compliance of directives.

Intra-state local trains are operating with 50% capacity in West Bengal with Cinema halls, stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants and gyms have been functioning at 70% capacity.

In the past 24 hours, West Bengal has reported 511 new COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths. The positivity rate was at 2.11 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 24,269 samples.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 06:36 PM IST