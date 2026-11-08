Mumbai: Family Of 4 Booked For Allegedly Duping 15 Investors Of ₹48.69 Lakh | File Pic

Mumbai: The RCF police have registered an FIR against four persons, including Ashok Rohira, his son Bunty Rohira, daughter-in-law Anupama alias Anu Rohira, and their employee Sharvani Dalvi alias Swati, for allegedly cheating 15 people of a total of Rs48.69 lakh through a chit fund (Bhishi) scheme.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly collected money from investors on the promise of attractive returns but subsequently shut their office and absconded without returning the invested amounts.

The complainant, Rita Harmesh Sharma, 57, a homemaker residing with her family in Chembur Camp, alleged that she had invested Rs11.18 lakh with the accused through various Bhishi schemes.

The police have registered a case under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, along with Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the complaint, the accused operated an office named Gurunanak Estate Agency and Investment on the ground floor of the complainant's residential society. The establishment was allegedly owned by Ashok Rohira. His son Bunty and daughter-in-law Anupama reportedly handled financial transactions and maintained payment records on cards, while employee Sharvani Dalvi was responsible for maintaining accounts.

Since the office had been operating since 2000, the complainant was familiar with the Rohira family. She had previously invested money in their Bhishi schemes and received her returns, which allegedly helped build her trust in them.

In 2024, Sharma decided to invest again after the accused offered her a scheme in which a member was required to pay Rs1,000 per month for 36 months, amounting to Rs36,000, and would receive Rs37,000 in the 37th month as a return.

On January 5, 2024, she purchased 30 cards at Rs1,000 each, paying Rs15,000 through Google Pay to Rohira and the remaining Rs15,000 in cash. From January to December 2024, she allegedly paid Rs30,000 every month through a combination of online transfers and cash, amounting to Rs3.60 lakh.

In January 2025, Ashok Rohira reportedly opened another office under the same business name at a different location. Sharma purchased two additional cards on January 1, 2025, agreeing to pay Rs2,000 per month. Later, on July 2, 2025, she purchased another 12 cards at Rs1,000 per month and allegedly paid Rs1.44 lakh towards the scheme up to June 2026.

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Meanwhile, in January 2026, Rohira allegedly started operating another Bhishi scheme from his residence in Chembur Camp. Under this scheme, investors were promised Rs28,000 in the 13th month against monthly contributions of Rs2,000. Trusting the accused based on her previous dealings, Sharma allegedly invested additional money.

According to the FIR, she paid a total of Rs11.18 lakh to Ashok Rohira through Google Pay and cash under different schemes.

The alleged fraud came to light on June 20, 2026, when Sharma visited the office to make a payment and discovered that it had been shut. She subsequently contacted Rohira over the phone and asked when her invested money would be returned. He allegedly assured her that the amount would be repaid within a few days. However, no payment was made.

In August 2026, Sharma's son, Akash Sharma, posted information about Ashok Rohira on Facebook, appealing to anyone who had allegedly been cheated after investing in his Bhishi schemes to come forward.

Following the appeal, 14 other people contacted him, claiming that they too had invested money with the Rohira family and had not received their dues.

The complainant has alleged that Ashok Rohira and his family members collected a total of Rs48.69 lakh from 15 investors and fled without returning the money. The RCF police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

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