Maharashtra: Torrent Power's 3,000 MW Saidongar Project Faces Villagers' Protest Over Tree Felling And Water Scarcity | X (Aaditya Thackeray)

Mumbai: Villagers near Karjat in Raigad district are opposing Torrent Power’s proposed 3,000 MW pumped-storage hydroelectric project at Saidongar, fearing deforestation, water loss and displacement. The project requires 377 hectares, including over 233 hectares of forest and 144 hectares of private land.

Residents Fear Displacement, Flooding And Loss Of Natural Surroundings

“We have a beautiful village at the foothills of Sai Mountain. This project will destroy it. We fear that one day we will have to leave our village forever. We will not find such greenery, fresh air and natural surroundings anywhere else,” said Vimal Deshmukh, a Pali resident. She alleged tree-cutting began without informing villagers and feared flooding.

The environmental impact assessment describes scrub vegetation but records 217 plant types, orchids, lichens, 14 mammal species, six bird species and six reptile species. Villagers dispute this assessment.

Forest Officer Confirms 2,700 Trees Felled Before Work Was Stopped

Forest officer Sameer Shinde said 2,700 trees were cut before work was stopped following protests. Villagers alleged cutting resumed without notice from October 20 to 27, stopping after protests.

Advocate Kailas More, coordinator of the Karjat Environment Protection Committee, warned of threats to forests, rivers, farmers, Adivasis and livelihoods, and water scarcity. “We are not opposed to power generation; we oppose the destruction of nature,” he said, demanding cancellation.

Prasad Deshmukh, Pali resident and Sangharsh Committee member, said the government and Torrent Power had not answered questions. He said the gram panchayat had not approved the project, would withhold permission and might approach court.

Across the Pej River from Sai Mountain, villagers said huge trees were cut for an access road. They questioned mass felling, saying that cutting branches invites action.

Vanashakti’s D Stalin called the project “completely destructive”, questioning its green credentials and wildlife assessment.

“The ecological integrity of the Raigad foothills is essential for the climate stability and water security of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” said Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder and CEO, Waatavaran.

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