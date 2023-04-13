Mumbai: Fake CID official held in Andheri

The MIDC Police have arrested a 45-year-old man, an ex-employee of Mumbai Airport, for posing as a fake 'secret agent' from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Mumbai branch.

The matter surfaced on Tuesday when a police constable, Amol Pawar, was on patrol duty in the Andheri East area. He saw a suspicious man dressed in a police uniform.

Senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad said that the accused refused to show any identity, and upon his vehicle’s search, two number plates, a Maharashtra Police logo, and several cigarette packets were found inside the car. He was later taken to the MIDC police station.

Accused confessed to being fake agent

During the investigation, the accused revealed his name as Kalidas Janardan Khamkar, a resident of Bhim Nagar in Ghatkopar West. He confessed to being a fake ‘secret agent' of CID. He had gotten a police uniform stitched for himself from a local tailor. According to the police, Kalidas used to visit small cigarette and pan stalls and threaten them with fake charges in exchange for cigarette boxes.

“The accused also confessed that he would often randomly stop motorcycles and cars on the road and ask them to pay a fine, which is how he used to make Rs. 500-1000 every day,” the officer said. A case has been filed against Kalidas under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.