Mumbai: Fadnavis announces CID probe in Jitendra Awhad's allegations of threat to his and family's life

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a CID probe with the special officer in NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's allegations of recording threats to his as well as his family's life. Fadnavis's reply came after Awhad levelled allegations against the assistant commissioner of Thane municipality Mahesh Aher.

Talking about the law and order situation in Thane, Awhad said that Aher wants to kill him as well as his family members.

Threat to his daughter Natasha's life

“This Aher has allegedly spoken to someone saying that he has given the contract of my daughter Natasha's killing to underworld don Subhash Sing Thakur alias baba, who was the main culprit in JJ murder case, to kill my daughter,” alleged Awhad.

In support of his statement, Awhad submitted a number of audio of video clips where Aher is allegedly speaking about his financial transaction, alleged extortion money collection, his connections with underworld dons as well as the support of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to him. He also provided an affidavit of the person who recorded these videos and audios. He said that he also has more evidence regarding the issue and he will submit it if the state government decides to investigate.

Replying to Awhad's allegations, Fadnavis said the issue is serious and the state government will not take it lightly. He said, “CID probe will be done with a senior IPS officer. Awhad's daughter is like our daughter. If anyone is trying to do such things then he won't be spared. All the allegations will be probed by CID and the report will be taken in a time-bound manner.”