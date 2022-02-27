Mumbai faces major power outage due to grid failure; all lines restored

Mumbai city on Sunday woke up to no electricity due to grid failure. From South Bombay to Chembur, to Govandi, Mumbaikars complained of the massive power outage

Large power cuts hit Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Sunday morning.

According to the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST, the power supply to most of parts Mumbai was affected due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund-Trombay.

"300Mw of power supply affected because of this transmission line tripping. It has affected major parts of south and central Mumbai that is supplied by BEST and Tata Power", sources in BEST said.

MSETCL line from Kalwa to Trombay got tripped causing tripping of Trombay Salsette 1 on overload, thus causing tripping of Trombay generators and affecting South Mumbai system.Hydro was intact, Bhira Got islanded but synchronised.All buses restored as of now, load restoration in process will be done in 10 mins

All lines have been restored, MahaTransco PRO said.

Energy Minister Nitin Raut said the angle of cyber attack in today's power failure will be probed.

Tata Power's hydro generation is at 80 mw against 400 mw capacity. It has not yet ramped up the generation. Adani Electricity's Dahanu was operating at 280 mw which increased to 320 mw and very soon st 500 mw.

BMC in a statement said that the power will be restored within an hour. "Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience.", the statement read.

Meanwhile, Power supply tripped momentarily on Harbour and Main Railway line from 9.49-52am. Trains are running on all corridors.

Power outages in the commercial capital and its satellite towns are rare as compared to some other areas in the state. This is because the western power grid that serves these areas is designed to supply efficient 24X7 supply to cater to the needs of India’s financial nerve. A major power outage across the city and peripheral areas has not been witnessed for several years. This is why it is a rare event.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:10 AM IST