Mumbai: Express coach detaches near Jogeshwari station

The local train services on the Western Railways (WR) were operating with a 15-minute delay on Thursday after a coach of the speeding Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express got detached from the train near Jogeshwari station here on Thursday morning, officials said. However, none of the passengers were injured in the incident.

Railway officials said the incident took place between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down (Borivali bound) fast line at around 5.30 am when the train's rear LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach got uncoupled from its immediate coach.

“It was an empty coach at the rear end of the train and it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It got uncoupled near the Jogeshwari station," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, WR. However, the coach was re-coupled with the train and it departed for a further journey at 6.40am.

According to the railway official, the train had left from Bandra Terminus at 5.10 am for its destination Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh. It was supposed to reach Borivali station here at 5.33am, but due to the incident, it arrived at 7.03am.

Due to the incident, suburban trains on WR were running late by 10 to 15 minutes and the movement of several outstation trains was also affected. "Due to the technical issues at Jogeshwari station, all up and down suburban train services between Churchgate and Virar stations are running late by 10 to 15 minutes," the WR's Divisional Railway Manager said on their official Twitter handle.