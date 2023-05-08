Mumbai: 'Expedite redevelopment projects', Devendra Fadnavis directs officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the officials from various government departments to expedite redevelopment and the self-redevelopment projects in the city. He conducted a meeting of senior officials from the cooperation, housing, finance, law and judiciary, BMC and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority at the Sahyadri guest house. The discussion was aimed at bringing more clarity on several aspects of redevelopment and self-redevelopment of cooperative housing societies in Mumbai.

Fadnavis directed the officials that as per the policy, the housing societies opting for self-redevelopment are entitled to get additional 10% floor space index (FSI) over and above the standard FSI as per the Development Control Rules standard rules. This benefit should also be given to the projects on roads which are less than nine metres wide, he added.

'Dedicated single window' for projects

Fadnavis further directed the BMC officials to create a dedicated single window for such projects and ensure that further action is initiated on projects coming to this single window within three months. He also instructed to prepare a proposal regarding the GST and interest exemptions for such projects. The BJP leader, who also handles the finance portfolio, directed the finance department that the banks willing to come forward to finance the self-redevelopment projects should be included by the department.

Fadnavis tells officials to reduce transfer premium

He asked the officials to digitise the deemed conveyance process and reduce transfer premium from ₹1 lakh to ₹50,000 for transferring flats from the SRA cooperative housing societies.

Other issues like non-agricultural tax, transfer of flats on government land and occupancy certificates, too, were discussed, sources said. The meeting was also attended by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLAs Praveen Darekar and Atul Bhatkhalkar.

