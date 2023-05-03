Barsu protests an attempt to defame state: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy CM and Home & Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that some leaders often seen at agitations are also part of the Barsu refinery protests. The government has inputs that a group trying to create disruptions in the state is also playing a role there to defame the state, he said.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after the pre-monsoon meeting of the district administration at Gadchiroli.

Only few locals against refinery: Fadnavis

He said only a few locals were against the refinery, while the number of those supporting the project was a lot higher. The minister claimed that people from outside were being brought to Barsu to stage protests.

The deputy CM said people, had sent letters in support of the refinery at Barsu while at the same time protesting against it.

Barsu refinery project

The proposed setting up of an oil refinery and petrochemicals project at Barsu-Solgaon region in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra is being opposed by the local people, on the grounds of environmental degradation, pollution, displacement and loss of livelihood.

The said refinery project was initially proposed to be set up in Nanar, also in Ratnagiri, but was stalled after it was opposed by the local people and the Shiv Sena, which was in power in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015. The Shiv Sena’s opposition at that time was in support of the local people, who were opposed to the project coming up in the region.