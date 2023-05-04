 Karnataka Elections 2023: 'BJP is true protector of Marathi interests in Belgaum', says Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis, who is touring Karnataka as party’s star campaigner in the assembly election, reached Belgaum on Thursday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
article-image

Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the BJP is true protector of the interests of Marathi people in Karnataka.

Fadnavis, who is touring Karnataka as party’s star campaigner in the assembly election, reached Belgaum on Thursday. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who was in the town on Wednesday had appealed the people of Belgaum to protest against Fadnavis with black flags for campaigning against the candidates of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti. Fadnavis was replying to the media when he was asked about Raut’s remarks.

“I’m in full support of the Marathi people here and My party too is supporting the Marathi community here. That is the reason why our party has formed the Marathi board here,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also accused Raut of playing into the hands of the Congress and said if Raut stops doing so there won’t be any need for him to campaign in Belgaum.

“Raut appealed Marathi people here to protest against me with black flags. But, he forgets that the Congress too has fielded candidates in the election. Raut is friends with the Congress. So it would be better if he tells same things to his friends,” Fadnavis said.

article-image

