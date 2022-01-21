Mumbai: Ex-Legislator Krishna Hegde writes letter to state minister over appointment of administrator in CHS

Ex-Legislator and Sena Politico Krishna Hegde has written letter to state minister for Corporation over appointment of Administrator in Co-Operative Housing Society. In this letter, Hedge pointed out that appointment of Administrators in Hsg Societies should be a last alternative.

The letter reads that the administrator's are appointed by the deputy registrar's in several large co-operative societies in the suburbs. However, the appointment should be done as a last option. Since the administrator is an added expense to the already cash crunched society apart from being a power centre. Moreover the appointed administrator in most cases do not synergies with the existing society members.

The issue raised by the Ex-legislator following several issues raised by Cooperative housing society with him against the administrators appointed in their societies over some difference internally.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:09 AM IST