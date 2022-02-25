Mumbai: Ex-fiance booked for abetting marine engineer's suicide

The Sakinaka Police have booked a woman for allegedly abetting the suicide of her fiance, who jumped to his death from a Chandivali-based high-rise last month. While no arrests have been made, the mother of the deceased man claimed that after the accused woman refused the marriage proposal and had a tiff with the deceased, the marine engineer took the drastic step. Police are probing the case further.

Police said that 34-year-old Harsh Shrivastav, a marine engineer, who was working in a shipping company in Dubai, was engaged to a city-based advocate, whom he had met in October 2021 and suggested a matrimonial match. After the family's approval, the couple got engaged in November last year, after which Harsh flew back to Sharjah for work.

In January this year, after exchanging the new year pleasantries between the in-laws, the next day the bride-to-be's family informed Harsh's family that their daughter wanted to call off the wedding. Harsh and his family, who were shocked, tried to reason with the woman's family but to no avail. Harsh soon flew back to Mumbai to convince the woman.

On the day of the incident he went to the woman's building to convinced her however things did not worked out and he jumped 12th floor her building.

Harsh's parents were shocked and sent a close relative to identify the body for postmortem. Recently, Harsh's mother learnt that her son had been fine until a couple of days before he took the extreme step, by the looks of the bills and receipts, however, later learnt that he had been to his former fiance's apartment on the day of the incident, as stated in the FIR.

Police said that Harsh and his fiance had been drinking on the night of the incident, wherein he tried to convince her to make it work, which took a violent turn as Harsh threw a glass at the woman, only to miss the aim in an inebriated state. In her statement, the complainant, Harsh's mother also said that her son allegedly tried to force himself on his former fiance, which led to a squabble. Soon after this incident, Harsh jumped to the death from the 12th floor of Waterlily Apartments on January 20.

While police had earlier recorded a case of Accidental Death Report, acting on the complaint of Harsh's mother, the Sakinaka Police have booked the deceased's former fiance for abetting his suicide. Police are investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:07 PM IST