Mumbai: EOW Arrests 34-Year-Old Accused From Surat Who Defrauded ₹10 Crores By Posing As Agent In Textile Market

EOW arrests Raju Chauhan, 34, for defrauding ₹10 crores in a textile market scam in Surat | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Economic Offence Wing (EOW) have been Arrested Accused Who Defrauded ₹10. 14 Crores by Posing as an Agent in the Textile Market. The accused is named Raju Chauhan (34), and he was arrested from Surat on October 22. When he was presented in court today, he was remanded to police custody until October 27.

Between September 2023 and May 2024, individuals named Kaushik Vyas and Gopal Chandak, posing as Textile Agent in the textile business, claimed to have connections with large textile traders. They enticed Complainant Shailesh Kothari with promises of securing better prices than the market rate and offering large-scale business opportunities. Initially, they paid for the goods they purchased on credit from Complainant, gaining our trust.

Subsequently, they introduced us to their acquaintances as Dinesh Sharma, owner and employee of Navkar Enterprises, for Rs 75,20,641, Manoj Thakkar alias Mannubhai of Bhumi Enterprises, for Rs 69,62,101, Archana Singh of Mahima Enterprises, for Rs 82,23,350, Dinesh Sharma of Panchvati Tex Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., for Rs 2,41,319, Chirag Dhola of D.C. Enterprise, for Rs 2,96,35,118, Dinesh Makwana of Maa Enterprise, for Rs 1,59,38,240, Sanjaykumar Patel of Shree Ganesh Textiles, for Rs 3,29,33,317.

They pressured the aforementioned traders to supply raw fabric of mentioned amount, promising that the amount for the goods purchased on credit would be repaid within 25 to 30 days.

By conspiring with these traders, they took a total of Rs 10,14,68,316 (ten crore fourteen lakh sixty-eight thousand three hundred sixteen rupees) worth of raw fabric from me.

However, they did not return either the goods or the payment for them. Instead, they dishonestly used the fabric for their own financial benefit, committing fraud and betraying trust. So Complainant Kothari has lodged complaint in L T marg police station in May 2024.

Then, This case was transferred to the EOW. During the investigation, the EOW arrested four accused in the past few days, while two others are absconding. On October 22, the EOW arrested the fifth accused, Raju Chauhan, from Devadh in Surat, Said Police.