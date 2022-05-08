e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Elderly man shoots self dead at Marine Drive

Mumbai: Elderly man shoots self dead at Marine Drive

Further probe is underway.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay
Representative Image | Pixabay
Advertisement

An elderly man shot himself dead in the Marine Drive area yesterday. An accidental death report has been registered in the incident. Further probe is underway.

(More details awaited)

ALSO READ

Thane: Five of family including 3 children drown in quarry at Dombivali Thane: Five of family including 3 children drown in quarry at Dombivali
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:30 AM IST