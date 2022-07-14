Mumbai: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis receive NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu; watch video | Video Screengrab

The NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to meet and interact with the ruling alliance's MPs and MLAs. She was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She was accompanied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde.

Murmu then headed to a private hotel near the airport to meet the BJP MLAs and MPs along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Shinde camp.

Earlier today, Murmu was in Goa to seek support of the lawmakers for her candidature for the July 18 presidential poll.

Union minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar and state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade received Murmu at the Dabolim airport, located about 35 km from the state capital Panaji.

All 20 MLAs of the BJP in the 40-member Goa Assembly, two of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), three independent legislators, who are supporting the ruling party, and MPs Naik and Tendulkar attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar adjourned the House session before the lunch break till 2.30 pm while stating that presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu was in the state.

The Opposition members dubbed this as "murder of democracy".

"Droupadi Murmu is just a candidate for the presidential poll. She is not the President of India that the House has to be adjourned for her meeting," Deputy Leader of Opposition Sankalp Amonkar told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)