Mumbai: ED serves eviction notice to NCP leader Eknath Khadse & 4 others for 11 properties provisionally attached under PMLA

NCP leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

Asks owners/occupants to immediately vacate and hand over the ‘’peaceful’’ possession in 10 days from date of receipt of eviction notice

ED said it will be at liberty to initiate process for eviction as per the law if they fail to hand over the premises

Asks officers from respective state governments not to allow any transfer, sale, lease of the respective properties falling under their jurisdiction

Ahead of the elections to the six seats of Rajya Sabha and 10 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served EVICTION NOTICE to the NCP leader Eknath Khadse in connection with 11 immovable properties consisting of lands, bungalow, plots, flats situated in Lonavala, Pune, Jalgaon, Nashik, Mumbai and Surat. The owners of these properties included Khadse, his wife Mandakini, Girish Chaudhari, Insiya Murtaza Badlawala and Muslim Fakruddin Ukani.

Incidentally, these properties have been already provisionally attached under subsection 1 section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on August 25, 2021.

In an eviction notice served on May 30, ED deputy director Amit Bhaskar said the provisional attachment order was subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA) on May 25. The eviction notice is in the possession of the Free Press Journal.

‘’And whereas in compliance with provisions contained under sub section 4 of section 8 of the PMLA 2002, the undersigned is required to take possession of the aforesaid property which shall be at the disposal of ED till further orders,’’ it reads.

‘’Now therefore the above said owners/occupants through their legal heirs/present owners are hereby directed to immediately vacate and hand over the ‘’peaceful’’ possession of the said premises within 10 days from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which this directorate will be at liberty to initiate process for eviction as per the law,’’ said Bhaskar in the notice.

Moreover, Bhaskar has asked the Inspector General Registration, district collectors of Nashik, Pune, Mumbai, Jalgaon, Surat of the respective state governments not to allow any transfer, sale, lease of the respective properties falling under their jurisdiction.

As per the ED, Khadse, who left BJP in 2020 to join NCP, during his term as the revenue minister in the BJP led government had allegedly misused his position and purchased the land at Rs 3.75 crore with the intent to seek compensation from the MIDC in future.