Mumbai: ED records statement of suspended RTO officer Gajendra Patil

Suspended Regional Transport Officer Gajendra Patil, who had levelled charges of corruption and bribery in the transfers and postings of the transport department, on Wednesday, visited the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement. Patil has been asked to provide documents and evidence to substantiate his claims.

The agency had recorded Patil's statement on Tuesday as well. On Monday, the ED officials had recorded the statement of Deputy Regional Transport Officer Bajrang Kharmate with regards to the money laundering case related to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The ED had earlier summoned state transport minister Anil Parab as well. However, the minister did not appear before the agency, citing prior engagements. Parab had sought two weeks' time to appear before it.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:50 PM IST