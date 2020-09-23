Mumbai: E-bike service for commuting in BKC receiving good response

Mumbai: The electric bike service launched by Yulu on August 31 for commuters to travel in and around Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has been receiving encouraging response. Daily around 300 people on an average are using the e-bikes.

Deepak Sharma, operation manager at Yulu, said that people are enjoying their ride and supporting the newly launched e-bike service positively. "People are right now using it as a basic essential service like bus and autorickshaw and we are getting response up to that level which is favourable," he added.

According to Yulu, every day around 300 people on an average are doing bookings and total 2,400 people have used the service so far. The most preferred time slot is evening between 5 pm and 8 pm. Sharma remarked, in the day time, the courier providers are also using the service.

The Bengaluru based company, YULU, in partnership with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), started the e-bike service for commuters travelling from Kurla and Bandra railway stations to BKC and vice verse. According to the MMRDA at these two railway stations daily three lakh people alight of which 70 per cent commute to BKC. Therefore, providing e-bike service will facilitate easy commuting experience. Currently, due to the pandemic, the Mumbai local train service has been kept close for public.

To book a ride one has to download the Yulu mobile app and pay Rs five as unlock charges and then Rs 1.5 is charged per minute for the ride. Commuters will have to pay Rs 199 as a deposit and can also avail the super saver packs.