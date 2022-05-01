e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight encounters severe turbulence, few passengers injured

Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight encounters severe turbulence, few passengers injured

Immediate medical assistance was provided to the passengers upon arrival in Durgapur, added the Spokesperson.

ANI | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight encounters severe turbulence, few passengers injured | File photo
Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight encounters severe turbulence, few passengers injured | File photo
Advertisement

A SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers on Sunday, said SpiceJet Spokesperson.

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport.

Immediate medical assistance was provided to the passengers upon arrival in Durgapur, added the Spokesperson.

SpiceJet expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:49 PM IST