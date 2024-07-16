Mumbai Drunk-And-Drive Accident 2015: Prosecution Seeks Murder Charges Against Lawyer Jhanvi Gadkar For Fatal Collision |

Mumbai: The prosecution wants to charge lawyer Jhanvi Gadkar, booked in June 2015 for drink and drive case killing two, for murder saying she being a lawyer had a knowledge that one cannot drink and drive. Thus, she had an intention to kill, the prosecution claimed.

On June 9, 2015, Gadkar was driving drunk on wrong side of Eastern Freeway and rammed her car into a taxi coming from the opposite side causing death of driver and a passenger and seriously injuring four others sitting in the taxi.

The court on Monday was to frame charges against Gadkar to begin the trial. The public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar however, said that they are intending to invoke the charges of murder against her and sought time to argue. The case is now adjourned for prosecution to argue on applicability of murder charges on August 1.

Solkar said that, Gadkar being a lawyer knows its not permited to drink and drive. However, she still drank at three different places and later drove on the wrong side on estern express highway in speed.

"She had an intention, knowledge and attempt. She was a lawyer and knew what the law was. Inspite she drank at three different places and drove her car," Solkar said.

He added that, "Her intention was clear, as she took a U - turn and went on the wrong side on the estern express highway. she went ahead for two kilometers. She drove her car in rash and negligently before crashing into the taxi." Solkar relies on the CCTV footage of the area to prove his point that she was on the wrong side of the lane adding that she was arrested from the spot.