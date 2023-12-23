Mumbai: Drug Smuggling racket busted; Kashmiri charas worth Rs1.04 crore seized & 6 drug peddlers arrested

Mumbai Police | representative image

In two major operations, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai police has busted an interstate gang and arrested six drug peddlers, while also seizing Kashmiri charas worth Rs1.04 crore and mephedrone worth Rs47 lakh.

Primary accused is a resident of J&K

The primary accused, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, posed as a walnut seller to smuggle high quality charas. The first operation was conducted by the Bandra unit of the ANC on Thursday in Byculla. During patrolling, the police found two persons wandering around suspiciously. Upon frisking them, 1.8kg Kashmiri charas was found.

One of the accused travelled as a walnut seller & sold hid Kashmiri charas

On interrogation, they revealed information about a third person, who was later found with 800gm of the narcotic substance. Their questioning further revealed the name of the primary accused, Haji Abdul Rehman, who smuggled drugs from J&K to Maharashtra. He travelled as a walnut seller and hid Kashmiri charas along with his wares.

Two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against Rehman with the Worli ANC in 2010 and 2017. He is said to have procured high quality charas from J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal. The second operation was conducted by the Azad Maidan unit of ANC on Thursday.

First accused spotted in Mahim

The first accused was spotted in Mahim. On detention, he said he received mephedrone (MD) from the Do Taki area in Byculla. His questioning led to the arrest of two more persons with MD worth Rs47 lakh. This year, the ANC has seized a huge quantity of contraband worth over Rs51.58 crore, with 221 alleged drug peddlers arrested. Of these, 14 are Nigerian nationals and two Tanzanian nationals, said ANC officials.