Punjab: Cops Bust Drugs, Arms Smuggling Modules In Major Crackdown

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a trans-border smuggling network and an interstate illegal arms smuggling module operating from Madhya Pradesh with the arrest of four drug smugglers and an arms’ trafficker.

The commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told newspersons that while 3 kg heroin and ₹9 lakh drug money was recovered from four drug smugglers as many as 13 pistols were recovered from the arms trafficker.

Police seize incriminating items against accused

Stating that the drug smugglers had been identified as Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky of village Lohgarh, Rashpal Singh of village Hoshiarnagar, Gourav alias Kali of Varyam Singh Colony and Sahil Kumar alias Manthan of Durgiana Abadi area of district Amritsar, CP Bhullar said apart from seizing heroin, the police teams had also impounded their Innova car, in which they were going to supply the heroin consignment.

Stating that the accused were caught following an intel input from near Amritsar railway station, CP Bhullar said that the arrested accused Rashpal Singh was already facing two criminal pertaining to theft and NDPS Act in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Elaborating on the arms seizure case, CP Bhullar said that the inter-state arms smuggling racket was busted with the arrest of its one key member from the area of village Bhaini in Amritsar.

Accused is a history sheeter

He said the arrested accused had been identified as Amritpal Singh alias Kallu, a resident of village Bhullar in Tarn Taran district. The arrested accused had been facing at least eight criminal cases pertaining to the NDPS Act and others in various districts. The police team has also recovered 13.32 bore pistols along with 26 magazines and two live rounds, apart from impounding his Hyundai I-20 car.

Punjab police launch special operation to nab all accused

The CP said that acting on an intel about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to criminal elements in the state, a special operation was launched and the accused caught.

“During questioning, the arrested accused disclosed that he used to buy one pistol from Madhya Pradesh for ₹35,000 and sell it for ₹50,000 in Punjab,” CP Bhullar said.