 Punjab: Two Drug Smugglers Nabbed With 2 Kg Heroin After 40-Km Hot Chase
HomeIndiaPunjab: Two Drug Smugglers Nabbed With 2 Kg Heroin After 40-Km Hot Chase

Punjab: Two Drug Smugglers Nabbed With 2 Kg Heroin After 40-Km Hot Chase

Apart from recovering 2 kg heroin, police teams also recovered their SUV Mahindra Scorpio car, in which they were travelling.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday nabbed two drug smugglers after a hot chase of 40 kms on the Indo-Pak border and recovered 2 kg heroin from their possession in Tarn Taran district.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested had been identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh of village Nurpur and Rajpreet Singh alias Raj of village Maloke in district Ferozepur. Apart from recovering 2 kg heroin, police teams also recovered their SUV Mahindra Scorpio car, in which they were travelling.

DGP Yadav said that based on inputs about the smuggling of heroin, the Tarn Taran Police started chasing the Scorpio vehicle from near Bhikhiwind and the district police immediately sprung into action and sealed off all the exit points of the district with special Nakabandi.

The hot chase running 40 km from Bhikhiwind to Chohla Sahib, finally ended with the smugglers failing to cross the police check point where they were apprehended by the police teams after recovering 2kg heroin from their Scorpio car, he said and added that one of the accused got his ankle injured while attempting to jump out of a moving car to escape from police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Tarn Taran, Ashwani Kapur said that further investigations were on and more arrests were expected soon.

