 Punjab: 3 Of Interstate Arms Smuggling Gang Held, 11 Pistols & ₹2 Lakh Cash Recovered
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have busted an interstate arms smuggling gang with the arrest of its three members from the Fatehgarh Churrian area in Batala town of Gurdaspur district.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused were identified as Anmol Singh, Karandeep Masih and Jagroop Singh, trio residents of Batala town.

Police teams have also recovered 11 pistols - including six .32 bore pistols and five .30 bore pistols - along with magazines and 15 live cartridges, Rs 2 lakh cash and one motorcycle.

DGP Yadav said that acting on secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to criminal elements in the state, the police teams from the Amritsar Counter Intelligence wing launched a special operation and apprehended three accused persons from the area of Fatehgarh Churrian in Batala when they were travelling on their motorcycle.

During questioning, the accused admitted that they were receiving money through ``Hawala’’ from their USA-based accomplices to buy arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh,” DGP Yadav said and added that efforts were on to unearth the entire network.

The police further said that the USA-based accomplices had been identified as Kirandeep Singh Randhawa, a native of village Gurchak in Batala and Jarmanjit Singh, a native of Naurangabad in Tarn Taran.

