Punjab: 4 Key Operatives Of Bambiha Gang Arrested By Anti-Gangster Task Force

Chandigarh: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab in a joint operation with SAS Nagar police on Friday claimed to have arrested four key operatives of notorious Bambiha gang, who were being handled by the absconding foreign based gangster Gaurav Kumar alias Lucky Patyal.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused were identified as Lakhvir kumar alias Lucky and Jatinder Singh alias Soni, both residents of Dera Bassi town and Ravi kumar alias Fauji and Gurvinder Singh alias Matto, both residents of district Patiala.

Police teams recovered four pistols - including two sophisticated automatic and semi-automatic foreign made pistols (Beretta and Zigana), and two country made pistols - along with 25 live cartridges from their possession and also impounded their two motorcycles, he added.

The DGP said that following reliable inputs, a team of AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, arrested accused persons from near DPS School located at the old Ambala-Kalka road in Dhakoli, when they were travelling on their two motorcycles.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation revealed that Gangster Lucky Patyal had given some assignments to the arrested accused to attack specific targets in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.