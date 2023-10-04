Punjab Cops Nab 2 Aides Of Notorious Bambiha Gang, 4 Pistols & 16 Live Cartridges Seized

Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two associates of notorious Bambiha gang.

Elaborating on the case, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested were identified as Avtar Singh alias Gora of village Sewewala, district Faridkot and Ajay Kumar alias Preet Pandit of village Gadapur, district Patiala. The police also recovered four pistols - including three .32 bore and one .30 bore - along with six magazines and 16 live cartridges from their possession, besides impounding their motorcycle, he said.

Details of the arrest

The DGP Yadav said that following reliable inputs, a team of AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, led by AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel in a joint operation with SAS Nagar police arrested both the accused persons from Old Ambala-Kalka road in Dhakoli, near Zirakpur, when they were travelling on their motorcycle.

He said that the arrested accused Avtar Gora, who was also a close associate of Gangster Gurbax Sewewal, was declared the proclaimed offender (PO) in two criminal cases including in a sensational double murder case that took place in Jaitu in 2014.

Sharing more details about preliminary investigations, AIG Goel said that both the arrested accused persons were involved in providing logistics support, hideouts and weapons to the members of the Bambiha gang.

Notoriety of Bambiha gang

Notably, Bambiha gang is said to be the arch rival of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It was set up by Davinder Bambiha who was killed in a police encounter in 2016. This gang had taken responsibility for the murder of Shiromani Akali Dal’s youth leader Vicky Middukhera in 2021 and to avenge Middukhera's murder, the Bishnoi gang had killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

It may be recalled that on last Sunday only, the bullet-ridden body of gangster Deepak Maan alias Maan Jaton, who hailed from Faridkot and was a close aide of Bambiha gang member Lucky Patial, who is operating the gang from Armenia, was found in a village of Sonepat district of Haryana. The rival gang member Goldy Brar subsequently said in a Facebook post that he and his aides had punished Maan for killing ``their brother’’ Gurlej Brar in Chandigarh a few years ago.